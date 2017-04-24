Family Dollar clerk robbed, shot

Memphis police are searching for the two men responsible for robbing a Family Dollar and shooting the store clerk.

Police said the two men robbed the Family Dollar, in the 2900 block of Summer Avenue, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The clerk was robbed and then shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.