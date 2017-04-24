College of Art students help decorate Methodist Hospital expansi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

College of Art students help decorate Methodist Hospital expansion

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis College of Art students helped decorate the construction site at Methodist University Hospital.

On Monday, students were showing off their artwork that is scheduled to go on the fence outside the new campus expansion on Bellevue Boulevard.

Construction includes a new transplant tower, and combining the West Cancer Center with other hospital services.

