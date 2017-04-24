Grizzlies pick up pace against Spurs

The week has started on a sunny and much warmer note than the weekend but another storm system will soon be impacting the Mid-South.More >>
The week has started on a sunny and much warmer note than the weekend but another storm system will soon be impacting the Mid-South.More >>
Burglars targeted several cell phone stores in Memphis on Tuesday morning.More >>
Burglars targeted several cell phone stores in Memphis on Tuesday morning.More >>
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday night.More >>
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday night.More >>
The Memphis College of Art students helped decorate the construction site at Methodist University Hospital.More >>
The Memphis College of Art students helped decorate the construction site at Methodist University Hospital.More >>
Memphis is fast-tracking plans to improve safety just days after a Memphis College of Art student was killed crossing the street.More >>
Memphis is fast-tracking plans to improve safety just days after a Memphis College of Art student was killed crossing the street.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
Bees are dying off because of pesticides, destruction of habitat and climate change.More >>
Bees are dying off because of pesticides, destruction of habitat and climate change.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>