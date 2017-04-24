Grizzlies pick up pace against Spurs

The heartbeats of Memphis fans weren't the only thing going fast during the Grizzlies Game 4 win over the Spurs Saturday night at FedExForum...so were the Grizzlies themselves.

With the intensity level cranked up past 100 in the Grindhouse, the Grizz followed suit on the Court, pushing the pace at every opportunity. At one point, the Grizzlies outpaced San Antonio 14-2 in fastbreak points and wound up with a 26-9 advantage.

So much for things slowing down in the Playoffs, especially for a Grizz Squad that plods at a Pachyderm's pace during the era of Grit and Grind.

"You not going to see a 94 foot pass like to Z-Bo," Center Marc Gasol said. "I'm going to take a good look. If not, I'll shoot it, but I will look long if the guy is open."

Tip time for the Grizz and Spurs for Game 5 is set for 8 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio.

