3 golf stars announce inclusion in FedEx St. Jude Classic

Folks at FedEx St. Jude Classic are getting golf fever with the announcement of their first three commitments for Memphis' stop on the PGA Tour.

Adam Scott is coming to the Bluff City.

The 2013 Masters Champion is a 13-time winner on tour. He's making his first Memphis appearance nits 2007.

Last year's FESJC Runner-Up Brooks Koepka, a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, says he'll be in Memphis, along with Kevin Chappell, who won last week's Valero Texas Open.

The FedEx St. Jude Classic set for June 5-11 at the TPC at Southwind.

