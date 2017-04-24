Construction on new Tigers' practice facility to start Thursday

The University of Memphis announced Thursday as the day shovels will meet dirt to signal the beginning of construction on the a new 76,000-square foot indoor practice venue for football.

It includes a 100 yard field. plus areas for academics and nutritional support.

The vision has been four years in the making, but a groundbreaking date is finally here for the Tigers.

The project is part of the U of M's $40 million 'Time to Shine' campaign, which also includes a new 58,000-square foot basketball facility that's already under construction.

The project is funded by private donations to the U of M Athletic Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.