3,500 jobs up for grabs, Storms in the forecast today, Grizzlies game 5 tonight, Commissioner could lose seat

You chance to apply for more than 3,500 jobs in Memphis. A career fair will be today at the Esplanade on Cordova Station at North Germantown Parkway from 10 this morning until 3 o'clock this afternoon.

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to play the Spurs in San Antonio tonight for game 5. Memphis beat the Spurs during the regular season in San Antonio, but haven't won there during the playoffs since 2011. The best of 7 series is tied up at 2 a piece. Tip off is 8 o'clock tonight.

Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford will be in court this morning after being arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He could lose his seat on the commission. We'll explain the charges and what could happen this morning.

The newly confirmed Secretary of Agriculture will be sworn in today. Former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue's nomination is the last cabinet member to be confirmed to the White House Cabinet. Secretary Perdue is expected to address employees of the US Department of Agriculture later today.

There's a baby boom at the Memphis Zoo! The latest is a two toed sloth! Her name is Lua. The Memphis Zoo says it's the first successful birth of this kind of sloth at the zoo. She follows the births of a baby giraffe and baby hippo this year.

We are hearing from the father of the Tennessee teen who was the subject of a month-long nationwide amber alert. You'll hear from Elizabeth Thomas' father this morning.

Warm and breezy today..there are rain chances and storms a part of the forecast for tomorrow. There could also be rain for the weekend. Details on what to expect today, the week and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

