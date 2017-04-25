3 cell phone stores burglarized in quick succession overnight

Burglars targeted several cell phone stores in Memphis on Tuesday morning.

The burglaries were less than three hours apart, with the first happening at about 12:30 a.m.

The first store hit was AT&T on Union Avenue, near the intersection of East Parkway.

Police said the burglar at that store backed their vehicle into the store before stealing merchandise. The burglar reportedly stole the recently-released Samsung Galaxy S8.

Soon after, T-Mobile on South Perkins Road, near the intersection of American Way.

The front glass entrance to the store was also smashed at this store.

Next, AT&T on Hacks Cross Road, near Winchester Road, was targeted. Broken glass littered the parking lot in front of the store as the burglar(s) got away with merchandise.

Police have not confirmed if these burglaries were carried out by the same person.

