Man extremely critical after shooting

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at the corner of Pontotoc Avenue and Lauderdale Street around 10:15 p.m., just several blocks from Beale Street.

Police found a 39-year-old man had been shot and rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police are looking for a 5’9" man wearing dark clothing.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.