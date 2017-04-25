Man extremely critical after shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man extremely critical after shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at the corner of Pontotoc Avenue and Lauderdale Street around 10:15 p.m., just several blocks from Beale Street.

Police found a 39-year-old man had been shot and rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police are looking for a 5’9" man wearing dark clothing.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly