Man extremely critical after shooting

The week has started on a sunny and much warmer note than the weekend but another storm system will soon be impacting the Mid-South.More >>
The week has started on a sunny and much warmer note than the weekend but another storm system will soon be impacting the Mid-South.More >>
Burglars targeted several cell phone stores in Memphis on Tuesday morning.More >>
Burglars targeted several cell phone stores in Memphis on Tuesday morning.More >>
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday night.More >>
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday night.More >>
The Memphis College of Art students helped decorate the construction site at Methodist University Hospital.More >>
The Memphis College of Art students helped decorate the construction site at Methodist University Hospital.More >>
Memphis is fast-tracking plans to improve safety just days after a Memphis College of Art student was killed crossing the street.More >>
Memphis is fast-tracking plans to improve safety just days after a Memphis College of Art student was killed crossing the street.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Bees are dying off because of pesticides, destruction of habitat and climate change.More >>
Bees are dying off because of pesticides, destruction of habitat and climate change.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
A casket floated to the surface at a cemetery in Georgetown County after severe storms hit the area and flooded some neighborhoods.More >>
A casket floated to the surface at a cemetery in Georgetown County after severe storms hit the area and flooded some neighborhoods.More >>