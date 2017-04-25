Predators, Blues to face off in round 2 of NHL Playoffs

The National Hockey League has announced the playoff schedule for round two between the Nashville Predators and the St.Louis Blues.

The series will start at Scottrade Arena in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 26, for Game 1, and Friday, April 28, for Game 2.

Games 3 and 4 will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Sunday, April 30, and Tuesday, May 2.

If necessary, Games 5 and 7 will go back to St. Louis on May 5 and May 9, with Game 6 played in Nashville on May 7.

Nashville eliminated Chicago in Round 1, and St. Louis beat Minnesota. This is the first time these two clubs have met in postseason play.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.