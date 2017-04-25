Wainwright credits 'lucky bat' with 4 RBI performance

Starting pitcher Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals, told MLB.com his "lucky bat" is the reason he got four RBI in the win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Wainwright hit a 2-run homer in the third inning, and a 2-run single in the fourth inning. He grounded into a double-play in the sixth inning, a ground ball that broke his bat.

Wainwright wasn't too upset about the bat, telling MLB.com, "The next one is lucky too." He added, "They're all lucky!"

The Cardinals won Friday's game 6-3, and won the weekend series over the Brewers 3-1.

