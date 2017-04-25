2 MPD squad cars involved in crash in Binghampton - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Two Memphis Police Department squad cars were involved in a crash in Binghampton early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sam Cooper Boulevard and Tillman Street just before 8 a.m.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.

Traffic is backed up just east of Highland Street near Sam Cooper Boulevard.

