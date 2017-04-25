Study: MS is 3rd most stressed state in U.S.

With April being Stress Awareness Month, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most & Least Stressed States. Tennessee ranks as the 9th most stressed state, and Arkansas is right behind at 10th most stressed, but Mississippi fares the worst in our area, ranking as the 3rd most stressed state in the U.S.

Mississippi had the lowest average credit score, the highest percentage of population living below the poverty line, the 3rd highest percentage of adults in fair/poor health, and the 5th highest divorce rate.

To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Tennessee fared worst in Crime Rate per Capita (7th), Percentage of Adults in Fair/Poor Health (8th), and Median Credit Score (10th).

Arkansas had the 4th highest Percentage of Population Living Below Poverty Line, and the 2nd highest percentage of Adults in Fair/Poor Health.

The ten most stressed states were Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, New Mexico, Nevada, Georgia, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

The least stressed states, in order, were Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, South Dakota, Utah, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Vermont, Colorado, and Wisconsin.

You can see the full report here.

