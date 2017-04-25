Video shows workout routine of giant pandas

Memphis Police Department is searching for the two men responsible for robbing a Family Dollar and shooting the store clerk.More >>
Video clips released by a giant panda breeding and research center in China may teach us all a lesson on how to keep fit.More >>
Mississippi State University wants to replace the sound system at its football stadium.More >>
The projected cost of a new traffic circle on the University of Mississippi's Oxford campus has ballooned from $800,000 to $2.5 million.More >>
With April being Stress Awareness Month, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most & Least Stressed States.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
Bees are dying off because of pesticides, destruction of habitat and climate change.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
