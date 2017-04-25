Video shows workout routine of giant pandas

Video clips released by a giant panda breeding and research center in China may teach us all a lesson on how to keep fit.

The video shows giant pandas’ typical workout regimen.

A panda named Yayun can be seen working out her arms on the monkey bars.

Another panda, Bingbing, was seen using her teeth to cling to a tire swing. She seemed to be stretching and exercising her neck, but it turned out she had other ideas.

Her ultimate goal was to grab a bamboo shoot, her favorite snack.

