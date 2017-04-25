County commissioner to wear GPS tracker as part of bond

Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford will wear a GPS monitor on his ankle.

The tracker is a part of Ford’s bond conditions.

Ford was arrested Monday morning and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Memphis Police Department said Ford physically assaulted and choked his girlfriend following an argument at Church's Chicken on Poplar Avenue in the Medical District.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is now discussing if it will recuse itself from the prosecution. A decision has not yet been made on that.

Ford was elected to the board of commissioners in 2010 and serves over District 9. He served as commission chairman in 2014 and 2015. He also ran for Memphis mayor, but withdrew before the election.

If convicted, he could lose his seas on the county commission.

