Robber pretends to be customer before pulling gun in restaurant

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Mexican restaurant and shot a man sitting in a nearby parking lot.

The crimes happened April 22 on Summer Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the robber went into Taqueria Los Jarochos pretending to be a customer. Once inside, he pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The suspect then chased his victims out the back door of the restaurant. Once outside, he tried to rob a man sitting in a vehicle parked nearby. During that attempted robbery, the suspect opened fire. The suspect then took off running.

The victim's condition was not released.

The suspect remains at large, and Memphis Police Department wants your help identifying him.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting 'AWARD' to 274637 or visiting www.528cash.org.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 if an arrest is made based off your tip.

