Flying Saucer co-founder hangs plates in newly renovated restaurant

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in Downtown Memphis is set to reopen soon!

The restaurant, located at 130 Peabody Place, is set to reopen after being closed for a month-long renovation.

Co-founder Shannon Wynne hung plates in the restaurants newly renovated dining area on Tuesday.

It’s been 20 years since the restaurant was established by Wynne. Flying Saucer now has 16 locations in the southeast.

