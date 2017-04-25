City Watch Alert issued for 11-year-old Memphis boy

An 11-year-old Memphis boy is missing, according to Memphis Police Department.

Marcus Edmundson told his mother he was going to school but instead he vanished. Police said Edmundson got in trouble at school and didn't want his mother to know.

He's described as 4'11'' tall and weighing 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red polo style shirt and black pants.

He was last seen seen leaving his home on West Peebles Road, and he told his mother he was going to Ford Road Elementary School.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for Edmundson and asked anyone who sees him to call police immediately.

