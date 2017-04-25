City Watch Alert issued for 11-year-old Memphis boy

About 200 Kingsbury High School students took part in an academic signing day on Tuesday. They were honored for their scholastic achievements, and each one received a certificate with the college they'll attend in the fall.More >>
About 200 Kingsbury High School students took part in an academic signing day on Tuesday. They were honored for their scholastic achievements, and each one received a certificate with the college they'll attend in the fall.More >>
An 11-year-old Memphis boy is missing, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An 11-year-old Memphis boy is missing, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in Downtown Memphis is set to reopen soon!More >>
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in Downtown Memphis is set to reopen soon!More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Mexican restaurant and shot a man sitting in a nearby parking lot.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Mexican restaurant and shot a man sitting in a nearby parking lot.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford will wear a GPS monitor on his ankle.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford will wear a GPS monitor on his ankle.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
The accused is a college football player who is expected to be taken in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.More >>
The accused is a college football player who is expected to be taken in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>