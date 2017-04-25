Kingsbury HS students honored at academic signing day

About 200 Kingsbury High School students took part in an academic signing day on Tuesday.

They were honored for their scholastic achievements, and each one received a certificate with the college they'll attend in the fall.

America Contreras went through more than most to get to this day. The Kingsbury High School senior came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant at four years old.

Now, she'll be the second person in her family to attend college. She's narrowed down her choices to the University of Memphis or Christian Brothers University

"I knew I was going to get an opportunity," Contreras said. "I just didn't know I was going to get these many opportunities."

The hard work of Contreras and the rest of these high-achieving students is paying off. They've helped boost the school's average ACT score by a point to 16.

Tuesday was about more than academic achievement, though. It was about friendships made in the process.

"It shows today that I can see my class who all grew up, all coming up, growing up and moving on to bigger and better things," said Kingsbury senior Torrance Bell.

Jinger Griner has seen most of these students grow up as an English teacher at the school. She said honoring these spectacular seniors in this way makes the day even more special.

"It's us being able to celebrate what we've been pushing these students towards and having a successful career and successful life school," Griner said.

