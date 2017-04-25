Woman wanted for passing stolen check in Collierville - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman wanted for passing stolen check in Collierville

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Collierville Police Department) (Source: Collierville Police Department)
(Source: Collierville Police Department) (Source: Collierville Police Department)
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Collierville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a check fraud suspect.   

Police say the woman in the attached pictures was caught on camera passing a check that was stolen in an auto burglary. 

If you recognize her call the Collierville Criminal Investigations Division at 457-2520. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly