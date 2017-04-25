Girl Scouts present highest award to 17 girls

The highest award a girl can earn in the Girl Scouts will be given to 17 girls at Hutchinson School on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

The Girl Scouts Heart of the South will award the Girl Scout Gold award to 17 young women who have put in more than 2,000 hours on leadership projects.

Projects that provided a library, sporting activities, clothing, teamwork, self-defense, academic how-to’s, 3D archery, Scoliosis Awareness, a conservation club, heart health awareness, donation boxes for local nonprofits, historical activities that are fun for children, book drives, housing issues and self-esteem were among some of the leadership projects.

“The Girl Scout Gold Award stands for excellence and leadership for girls everywhere,” said Melanie Schild, CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the South.

The award requires each girl to discover an issue in the community, connect with experts and community members, and take action to effect positive change.

“Girls who pursue their Gold Award aspire to transform an idea and vision for change into an actionable plan with measurable, sustainable and far-reaching results," said Schild. "For many, the leadership skills, organizational skills, and sense of community and commitment that come from earning this award set the foundation for a lifetime of active citizenship. We are very proud of these young ladies and know they will continue to do great things."

The Girl Scouts Heart of the South delivers the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls ages 5-17 living in 59 counties in East Arkansas, North Mississippi, and west Tennessee.

