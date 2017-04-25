22-year MPD veteran relieved of duty

An officer who spent the last 22 years with Memphis Police Department has been relieved of duty.

MPD said Lt. Ouita B. Knowlton was relieved of duty April 4, 2017 due to an ongoing investigation. The department declined to comment further about the investigation.

Knowlton worked in the MPD Sex Crimes Unit since 2012. She was a founding member of the DNA Unit assigned to work the cold cases related to testing the city's rape kit backlog.

Knowlton was recognized for her excellent work on that unit and credited with helping develop victim-centered protocols for the investigation.

Knowlton finished her undergraduate studies from University of Memphis.

