Free support group, counseling offered for gunshot victims

People who have survived gunshot wounds are now able to receive free counseling.

Counselors at the Shelby County Crime Victims Center say gunshot victims can feel the physical and emotional effects of their injuries for years.

The support group meets at noon on the first Thursday of every month. Meetings are held in the first floor conference room at the center, located at 1750 Madison Avenue.

During the meetings, victims are allowed to talk about their trauma with people who have been through the same thing.

For additional information, visit their website here.

