Winchester Elementary collects 500 canned goods for food bank

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Congratulations to Ms. Taylor's 2nd Grade class at Winchester Elementary School.

The class brought in the most canned goods during the schools donation drive for the Mid-South Food Bank.

The entire elementary school collected more than 500 canned goods, which will help the food bank continue feeding thousands of families in the Mid-South.

