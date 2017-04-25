Winchester Elementary collects 500 canned goods for food bank

Congratulations to Ms. Taylor's 2nd Grade class at Winchester Elementary School.

The class brought in the most canned goods during the schools donation drive for the Mid-South Food Bank.

The entire elementary school collected more than 500 canned goods, which will help the food bank continue feeding thousands of families in the Mid-South.

Winchester Elem. Ms. Taylor's 2nd grade winners! Together with Pre-K - 5 over 500 can goods were donated to the Memphis Food Bank! pic.twitter.com/syD7D7auSp — Paramount Pre-K (@PrekWin) April 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.