A Memphis mother claims a missed opportunity kept a killer free

Patricia Mason (middle) and her grandchidren. The child on the right was kidnapped by Raymond Clark. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Memphis family is still seeking justice and closure for the devastating events that happened in front of the family home on June 4, 2016.

"I'm not healing. I'm not healing until justice is done," Patricia Mason said.

Mason is the mother of Zeneatrice Crawford. She said she spoke with her daughter's killer the same day he committed the crime. And what's worse, the accused killer is behind bars in another state on unrelated charges.

"What do I think? That I need to kill this man myself," Mason said.

Mason said Raymond Clark was was driving her daughter's car, a blue Buick Verano.

"I didn't see nothing but blood. Clogs of blood. Clogs of blood,” Mason said.

She saw a small child in the backseat and heard the voice of her 10-year-old granddaughter coming from the trunk of the car.

But there was no sign of Crawford--other than the crime scene inside her car.

Mason said Clark took off in the Buick with the children still inside.

Family members called police and officers began their search for Clark, 10-year-old Kaniyah, and a 6-year-old family friend.

No one knew what had happened to Kaniyah's mother until the children showed up hours later at a home on Whitney Avenue.

Just feet away from a church, inside of a vacant house is where the family said Clark tied up two children and left them. The family said it was with the help of God the girls were able to escape out of a window and go find help.

"God was able to give her granddaughter the sense to guide her and my niece out of the home to make it to a safe place to get away," family friend Keva Partee said.

Crawford's daughter then lead police to her mother's body dumped behind the house from which she escaped. She'd been stabbed 57 times. Her alleged killer, Raymond Clark, was nowhere to be found, but he was believed to be driving Crawford's car.

Crawford's family said they told officers the car was equipped with OnStar technology and that it could be tracked.

OnStar provides several security features if a car is stolen including the ability to lock the ignition or slow-down a car if it's moving.

But police didn't find Crawford's car until two days later. It was parked in a busy neighborhood outside Atlanta--nearly 400 miles away.

“I don't believe that car was ever cut off by OnStar. I don't believe Memphis, Tennessee, police ever stopped that car," Crawford said.

A spokesperson for Memphis Police Department told the WMC Action News 5 Investigators the department "cannot reveal anything about the use of OnStar as this is an ongoing investigation."

OnStar representatives said they do assist police in tracking vehicles when an agency makes that request but the vehicle must have an active connection. Once it's activated, OnStar can still assist police in an emergency.

I've learned Crawford never activated OnStar, thus making the security feature worthless, allowing her alleged killer to not only get away but also strike again, according to authorities in Georgia.

"You go to a whole other state, to do this to another woman," Partee said.

Investigators in Dekalb County, Georgia arrested Clark nearly two months after Crawford's death for allegedly raping, physically assaulting, and kidnapping another woman.

"I could have got him faster than that doing it the hood way," Mason said.

While Clark faces a murder charge in the death of Zaneatrice Crawford, the rape charge in Georgia is serious enough investigators there want to prosecute first. Meaning, Crawford's family must continue to wait for justice

"I'm going to get you Raymond Clark. I'm going to get you. I'm going to do it without Memphis, Tennessee, or with them,” Mason said.

"I'm not healing. I'm not healing until justice is done," Mason said.

Patricia Mason said her grandchildren--Zaneatrice's twins--are doing well considering the circumstances. They're seeing a therapist and are surrounded by a loving family.

No word on when Raymond Clark's Georgia charges will be heard in court.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.