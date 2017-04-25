Thursday at 10: A Mid-South family seeks justice in murder case

Patricia Mason (middle) and her grandchidren. The child on the right was kidnapped by Raymond Clark. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Patricia Mason is still seeking justice and mental closure for the devastating events that happened in front of her home on June 4, 2016.

"I'm not healing. I'm not healing until justice is done," said Mason.

That morning, Patricia discovered Raymond Clark, her daughter's then boyfriend, killed her daughter and kidnapped her 10-year-old granddaughter.

"At that time I didn't think he had actually killed her, but with that much [blood], she couldn't have possibly been living," Patricia recalled.

Patricia reached out to WMC Action News 5 Investigator Sasha Jones after finding out Raymond was in jail for a different crime and could not be extradited to face charges in Memphis.

Thursday at 10 p.m., we'll recount the devastating event's that led up to her daughter's murder and why Raymond Clark isn't being charged here.