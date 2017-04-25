Railgarten denied permission to become outside venue

After being partially shut down by code enforcement, one of Midtown's hot new venues could be in more trouble with the local zoning board.

The Board of Adjustment officially rejected the Railgarten development.

The Midtown bar has applied for a zoning variance that would allow a bar in that particular area of the city.

However, there's not enough nearby parking to accommodate an outdoor venue. Railgarten currently has 85 parking spaces.

A meeting is scheduled on Wednesday regarding business expansion.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.