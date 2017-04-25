Railgarten denied permission to become outside venue

A black bear was spotted again this week in the Mid-South. Earlier in the week, a bear was seen in Frayser, this time a different bear was seen in Bartlett.More >>
An accident involving multiple vehicles is slowing traffic on I-40 eastbound in Shelby County.More >>
Memphis Police Department beefed up its presence on the riverfront after at least two frightening shootings along Riverside Drive in the past three weeks.More >>
The search is on for two men suspected of robbing multiple Family Dollars and shooting a clerk.More >>
People who survived being shot are now able to receive free counseling.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
