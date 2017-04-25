Multiple cars crash on I-40 near Covington Pike - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An accident involving multiple vehicles is slowing traffic on I-40 eastbound in Shelby County.

The accident is near Exit 10 in Covington Pike.

The eastbound roadway is partially blocked and has traffic backed up to Hollywood Street. Westbound traffic is affected with no delays.

