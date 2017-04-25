Search is on for Family Dollar robbery spree suspects

The search is on for two men suspected of robbing multiple Family Dollars and shooting a clerk.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a mask holding a gun and demanding the clerk at the Family Dollar on Summer Avenue to hand over all the money in the register.

Meanwhile a second suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, is seen watching the door.

Police officers said the suspects shot the clerk before running from the store.

While police are doing all they can to track the suspects down, the clerk is now at the hospital fighting to recover.

After the robbery, the store has now added an armed security guard standing at the front door.

The same night of the robbery, a separate Family Dollar was also robbed 10 minutes later.

On Tuesday morning, witnesses said a third Family Dollar store, located on 3rd Street near Holmes, was robbed as well.

“I was scared myself,” said Sammy Awaba, who works next door. “Then I saw him running from the Family Dollar.”



Awaba said the same robber first tried to rob his store Tuesday morning.

“He pulled the gun on me,” Awaba said. “I said what are you doing what are you doing? He said nothing. Then he ran behind the store and disappeared.”

If you know who suspects are, you’re asked to call Memphis Police Department.

