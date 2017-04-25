Another bear seen roaming Shelby County neighborhood

A black bear was spotted again this week in the Mid-South. Earlier in the week, a bear was seen in Frayser, this time a different bear was seen in Bartlett.

"I was outside getting my mail and I saw a small, I would say he was a young black bear come into my neighbor's yard," said Elijah Bernard.

He saw a young black bear scampering down the sidewalk and crossing the street, headed to the neighbor's property.

The bear came up to a fence gate and starting pushing on it. It left muddy foot prints on the post.

The bear climbed over the gate and ran across the neighbor's back yard. Then It climbed over the wooden fence.

Residents said they saw the bear going into the wooded area across the street.

Neighbors called animal control, who said this bear is likely not the Raleigh-Frayser bear from several days ago and about eight miles away. Officers looked for that bear but never found it.

The Bartlett neighborhood is filled with houses, but there is a pond and wooded areas surrounding it.



“I wasn't scared, I wasn't shocked,” Bernard said. “I just knew it was a bear."



Bernard wasn't scared because he knew if he left the bear alone, it would leave him alone.

