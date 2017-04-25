New solar power plant coming to Memphis

The Tennessee Valley Authority is bringing solar power to the Bluff City.

The one megawatt facility will be the largest TVA-owned solar project and is located along Riverside Road near the Allen Gas Plant.

The $1.3 million project features more than 3,000 solar panels.

TVA expects to invest about $8 billion to solar power in the next 20 years.

Construction is underway and the plant should be producing power by September 2017.

