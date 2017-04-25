ServiceMaster sign makes its mark in Downtown Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

ServiceMaster sign makes its mark in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new sign for ServiceMaster has been put up in Downtown Memphis.

The sign was so big that only "Service" could be put up on Tuesday.

The company is making progress with new developments daily. Earlier this year, ServiceMaster started a $35 million renovation to the Peabody Place.

Here is an inside look.

