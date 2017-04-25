ServiceMaster sign makes its mark in Downtown Memphis

A new sign for ServiceMaster has been put up in Downtown Memphis.

The sign was so big that only "Service" could be put up on Tuesday.

The company is making progress with new developments daily. Earlier this year, ServiceMaster started a $35 million renovation to the Peabody Place.

Here is an inside look.

The big letters going up on new @ServiceMaster HQ on a nice afternoon in downtown #memphis ?? @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/KOQ9J1mPFh — Kendall Downing (@kendall_downing) April 25, 2017

