Planning for First Alert Weather Day; Giannini juror speaks

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is tracking the storm system moving in for a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow. He’ll have the latest on the timing where you live. Plus, he’ll give you an updated look at our 7-day forecast.

A housekeeper was killed in a shootout outside a Memphis motel Monday night. Tonight at 10, Janice Broach talks to witnesses about what they saw as an innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire.

A juror is sharing her side of the story for the first time after Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini was found not guilty of rape last week. We reveal the one thing she wished she heard before having to deliberate, tonight at 10.

Another bear seen roaming Shelby County neighborhood

Strickland proposes $669M budget

Mike Conley sells his $735K Southwind home

You Track Storms: Interactive Radar

Multiple cars crash on I-40 near Covington Pike

