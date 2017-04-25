Reward offered for motel worker’s killer in shootout

Memphis police want to know who killed a motel worker killed in the crossfire of a shootout at a Whitehaven Motel.

People at the motel said the scene was horrifying.

"I was terrified," said 8-year-old Amaya Matthews.



Matthews and several other children were outside playing Monday around 7:30 p.m. when bullets started flying at Americas Best Value Inn and Suites in Whitehaven.

The girl’s grandmother did not want to be seen on camera.



"It was about 30 shots went off,” Matthew’s grandmother said. “It sounded like shotguns and small guns… I was terrified."



Investigators say one of those bullets hit Khandu Patel, a man who worked as a housekeeper at the motel.

He was standing at the back of the motel when he was shot and later died at the Regional Medical Center.



Peter Patel said Khandu had worked at Americas Best Value Inn for about eight months. He also had a wife and children who lived at the motel with him.



"It's amazing that this man, who cleans rooms, this man is now dead," said visitor Kris Johnson.



Matthews also remembers him.



"He used to come up and clean our room every single day,” Matthews said.



Police said someone else at the motel was the target of the shootout, but no one seems to be talking.

Investigators put flyers up all over the motel asking for information about the killer, which notes there is a Crime Stoppers reward.



If you know who the shooters are call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

