FIRST ALERT: Maria now a category 5 hurricane

Hurricane Marie has now reached category 5 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Reconnaissance this evening confirms the rapid intensification and strengthening in the core of the storm. Maria is now the 4th major category storm of this Atlantic season and the second category 5 behind Irma.

The storm is now bearing down on the Leeward Islands impacting some of the same islands that were ravaged by Irma just over a week ago. Maria will continue into the Caribbean and is forecast to make a direct strike on Puerto Rico Wednesday. The storm is expected to continue its path west through the U.S. Virgin Islands and into the Turks and Caicos by the end of the week.

Long range tropical forecast models currently show the storm turning north into the open waters of the Atlantic and posing no threat to the eastern coast of the U.S. We will monitor this storm closely and bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

You can track the storm on your First Alert Weather app on the radar page. Just select Tropical Tracks in the settings menu.

