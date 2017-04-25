Latest update on Wednesday's severe weather threat

A line of strong storms is still on track to move through the Mid-South Wednesday evening bringing the threat for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk to enhanced over the entire state of Arkansas which includes the eastern counties in the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

A slight risk has been expanded east to cover much of West Tennessee and North Mississippi. This Slight Risk does include Memphis and Shelby County.

The latest forecast model data shows a line of storms entering the Mid-South around 7 p.m. and moving from west to east crossing the Mississippi River around 8 p.m.

This line will continue to move east through the evening and eventually cross the Tennessee River Valley around 2 a.m.

The main concern with this line of storms is the threat for damaging wind and hail. The line will also be capable of producing very heavy rain and intense lightning.

The tornado threat is low but there will still be the potential for isolated tornadoes along the main line.

Remain weather aware through the day Wednesday as conditions evolve. Be sure to have a method to receive watches and warning should they be issued.

A weather radio and the First Alert Weather app are the best things to have. You can also count on the First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated on the air, on the web, and on the app.

