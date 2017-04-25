FIRST ALERT: Enhanced risk for severe weather this evening

Enhanced risk of severe storms for most of the area. Source: WMC Action News 5

A line of strong storms is still on track to move through the Mid-South on Wednesday evening bringing the threat for severe weather.

A TORNADO WATCH is in place for Poinsett, Lee, Cross, St. Francis, Phillips counties in eastern Arkansas this evening. This means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop in this area.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed eastern Arkansas, most of northwest Mississippi and portions of west Tennessee under an ENHANCED risk for severe storms. This includes Shelby County.

The latest forecast model data shows a line of storms entering eastern Arkansas around 5 p.m. and moving from west to east crossing the Mississippi River around 7 or 8 p.m.

This line will continue to move east through the evening and eventually cross the Tennessee River Valley around midnight.

The main concern with this line of storms is the threat for damaging wind and hail. The line will also be capable of producing very heavy rain and intense lightning.

The tornado threat is low but there will still be the potential for isolated tornadoes along the main line.

Remain weather aware through the day Wednesday as conditions evolve. Be sure to have a method to receive watches and warning should they be issued.

Remain weather aware through the day Wednesday as conditions evolve. Be sure to have a method to receive watches and warning should they be issued.

