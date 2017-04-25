FIRST ALERT: Enhanced risk for severe weather this evening

A line of strong storms is still on track to move through the Mid-South on Wednesday evening bringing the threat for severe weather.More >>
A van crashed into a building in Germantown on Wednesday morning.More >>
Two men were shot at Welcome Inn in Memphis.More >>
Drinking and driving don't mix! This weekend, Memphis Police Department is conducting sobriety checkpoints at two locations, Poplar
Avenue near Kirby Parkway and Riverdale Road near Winchester Road.
This should not come as a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention….but Alton Brown still really loves Gibson’s Donuts.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
The "wax worm" can eat and digest plastic, which is similar in molecular structure to the beeswax the caterpillar usually eats.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Surveillance video cameras captured a moment all parents fear: a girl running into a busy street.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
