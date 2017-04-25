FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for TN, MS counties until 9:30

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Quitman and Tate Counties until 9:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several Tennessee counties, including Fayette, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton, as well as Mississippi County in Arkansas, from Apr 29 at 8 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.

About 7,788 customers are without power in the Memphis area.

There are no tornado threats at this point, just heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Additionally, there is a possibility for small-sized hail.

* Storms approach overnight

* Windy & mild

* Flash flooding possible



A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday.



A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect Sunday 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.



Mixed skies today into tonight with winds gusting to 40 mph. We'll see a chance for some storms tomorrow, but the main culprits will be winds and very heavy rain. Watch out for flash flooding, as 1-3 inches and locally higher amounts may be seen throughout the day Sunday, mainly from Memphis west into AR



TONIGHT: A 40% chance of storms.Windy and warm. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Low: 71.



THIS WEEKEND: Sunday will be a wash-out with heavy rain and storms slowly moving through during in the morning through late evening. Rain chances will diminish after 9 p.m. A few severe storms with damaging winds or hail are possible. There is also potential for flash flooding on Sunday.



NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 60s Monday and upper 70s Tuesday. There will be another chance for severe storms on Wednesday. That will be the next First Alert Weather Day. More showers and a few storms are possible Thursday and Friday of next week as well.

There will be a couple of rounds of showers and storms this weekend. A warm front will impact northern portions of our area tonight, which could trigger scattered storms in areas north of I-40. Dyersburg, Ripley, Union City, Blytheville and Jonesboro have the best shot at seeing a few downpours or isolated storms. It will stay windy and warm with lows in the 70s overnight.

TIMING AND LOCATION FOR RAIN/STORMS

SATURDAY: 5PM - 11P Eastern Arkansas and areas just east of the MS River in northwest TN and northwest TN including Memphis.This is a conditional threat which means storms are possible but not a guarantee.

SUNDAY: 3AM - 9AM THEN 1PM - 10PM ALL AREAS - High confidence for rain or storms at some point throughout the day.

THREATS: The main threat Saturday evening will be high wind, hail and heavy rain. A tornado can't be ruled out due to the unstable atmosphere but it's not a high threat as of now. The main threat Sunday will be heavy rain with possible flooding and gusty wind. Up to 3 inches of rain is possible in areas north of I-40. Remember...turn around, don't drown. This will not be a widespread severe weather event, but we will watch the storms closely as they move through.

Stay weather aware through the weekend as conditions evolve. Be sure to have a method to receive watches or warnings should they be issued.

A weather radio and the First Alert Weather app are the best things to have. You can also count on the First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated on the air, on the web, and on the app.

To track weather in your area, click here, or download the WMC Action News 5 StormTrack 5 weather app -- iPhone, Android.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.