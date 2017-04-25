Spurs defeat Grizzlies in Game 5; lead series 3-2

It was a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies after they lost 116-103 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5.

The Grizzlies previously beat the Spurs in Games 3 and 4 of the series, losing Games 1 and 2.

The Spurs now lead the series 3-2, and the winner of Game 6 will win Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Game 6 returns to the FedEx Forum on Thursday, April 27. To score tickets for Game 6, click here.

Game 7 will be played Saturday, April 29 in San Antonio. The tip-off time for that game has not been announced yet.

