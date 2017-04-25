Spurs defeat Grizzlies in Game 5; lead series 3-2 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Spurs defeat Grizzlies in Game 5; lead series 3-2

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5) (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5)
SAN ANTONIO, TX (WMC) -

It was a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies after they lost 116-103 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5. 

The Grizzlies previously beat the Spurs in Games 3 and 4 of the series, losing Games 1 and 2. 

The Spurs now lead the series 3-2, and the winner of Game 6 will win Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. 

Game 6 returns to the FedEx Forum on Thursday, April 27. To score tickets for Game 6, click here. 

Game 7 will be played Saturday, April 29 in San Antonio. The tip-off time for that game has not been announced yet. 

