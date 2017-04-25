Spurs defeat Grizzlies in Game 5; lead series 3-2

The highest award a girl can earn in the Girl Scouts will be given to 17 girls at Hutchinson School on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.More >>
The highest award a girl can earn in the Girl Scouts will be given to 17 girls at Hutchinson School on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.More >>
Officials need your help identifying a credit card fraud suspect caught on camera at Lowe’s.More >>
Officials need your help identifying a credit card fraud suspect caught on camera at Lowe’s.More >>
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich may have been very generous when his team was in Memphis last week.More >>
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich may have been very generous when his team was in Memphis last week.More >>
A Mid-South woman is calling for stiffer punishments after her 6-year-old cousin was hit and killed crossing the street.More >>
A Mid-South woman is calling for stiffer punishments after her 6-year-old cousin was hit and killed crossing the street.More >>
It was a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies after they lost 116-103 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5.More >>
It was a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies after they lost 116-103 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.More >>