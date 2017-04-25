Man stabbed at Central Ave. Mapco - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man stabbed at Central Ave. Mapco

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating after a man was stabbed near a Mapco gas station in the 2100 block of Central Avenue. 

The male victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates. 

