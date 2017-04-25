Juror: evidence wasn’t strong enough to convict Giannini

One juror has shared what was going on inside the jury room before Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini was acquitted of rape charges.

“I was one of the ones that was crying and was emotional especially at the end of it,” said the juror, who did not want to be identified.



The juror is one of the fourteen that found Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini not guilty on all charges during his rape trial.

It was a decision the juror says the jury pool wrestled with.



“Even if you felt like he was guilty, it was hard to apply that to the way that the law was written,” the juror said.



During the trial, a juror asked for the legal definition of consent. That question went unanswered by the judge, prosecution, and defense.

This juror said they had to rely on what they were given.



“The evidence in this case wasn't strong enough,” the juror said.



Jurors said they hoped Giannini would've taken the stand to close gaps in the case.



“Him testifying I feel could've made a big difference because it would've actually been the defendant's word against for her word,” the juror said.



Jurors did say there was one person's words speaking on Giannini's behalf that they could've done without.

“People can be very good at lying,” said Giannini’s attorney Steve Farese during closing statements. “Women can be especially good at it because they are the weaker sex."

“Unfortunately, as much as I didn't like hearing those comments and as much as I did not like his attorney, I couldn't let that sway me in the decision-making process about the defendant,” the juror said.

Jurors said it wasn't the skill of the defense attorney, but the lack of evidence that produced this verdict.

