Bolton High School parents protest principal’s removal

It was a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies after they lost 116-103 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5.More >>
Parents from Shelby County schools were out in force at Tuesday night’s board meeting, protesting plans to move a principal.More >>
One juror has shared what was going on inside the jury room before Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini was acquitted of rape charges.More >>
The search is on for two men suspected of robbing multiple Family Dollars and shooting a clerk.More >>
Memphis police want to know who killed a motel worker killed in the crossfire of a shootout at a Whitehaven Motel.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
