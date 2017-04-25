Bolton High School parents protest principal’s removal

Parents from Shelby County schools were out in force at Tuesday night’s board meeting, protesting plans to move a principal.

Families held up signs showing support for Bolton High Principal Chad Stevens.

SCS says he will be moved to a different campus next fall after a regular review of student achievement and teacher performance.

However, some families say it's not a fair measurement.

"How can you use these results to determine how someone's future would be?” asked parent Karla Clark. “How can you use it against these faculty members. It's not right of the community. It’s not right of the school."

"Well the changes we implement here in Shelby County Schools are no different and are standard procedures for districts that are close to our size,” said Dr. Sharon Griffin, SCS Chief of Schools.

Those reviews of principals are conducted every seven years.

