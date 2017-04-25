Photo appears to show $5K tip left by Spurs coach at Memphis restaurant

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich may have been very generous when his team was in Memphis last week.

An image was posted to Reddit, appearing to show a $5,000 tip left at McEwen's restaurant downtown, with the coach's signature at the bottom.

Restaurant managers will not confirm the tip, but do say Popovich has dined there in the past.

