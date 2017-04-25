Lowe’s credit card fraud suspect caught on camera - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lowe’s credit card fraud suspect caught on camera

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: SCSO) (Source: SCSO)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Officials need your help identifying a credit card fraud suspect caught on camera at Lowe’s. 

The Shelby County Sheriff's office believes this man used a fraudulent credit card to buy a $4,500 lawnmower from the home improvement store.

If you recognize him or his truck, call crime stoppers at 901-528-Cash.

