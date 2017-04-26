First Alert Weather Day, Grizzlies lose game 5 get ready for game 6, Job fair alert

Happy Wednesday morning!

Crazy case of identity theft...A woman has been accused of taking over $50k worth of money from someone's bank account and paying people's MLGW and Comcast bills.

Tough loss for the Memphis Grizzlies last night against the spurs 116-103. Spurs take a 3-2 lead. Game 6 is Thursday night in Memphis. We have highlights this morning on WMC.

Tennessee students may have to spend more time learning about the Volunteer State. The state senate has passed a bill that will require public schools to teach a full semester course on Tennessee history. Right now Tennessee state history is built into American history classes. The proposal would give schools the time to teach state history between 5th and 8th grade.

The Mississippi state flag still garnering strong emotions on both sides. The latest: about dozen protesters gathered outside Biloxi City hall to support the Mississippi state flag. The mayor there drafted an order to remove the flag from all city buildings because it contains the confederate battle emblem. The mayor apologized for removing the flag without consulting city council. One Biloxi councilman plans to draft an ordinance to return the MS state flag to all city buildings.

The West Tennessee disability services group SRVS is holding a job fair today from 9 this morning until 2 this afternoon at the Lipscomb and Pitts Building on Union Avenue in Memphis.

Mike Conley sells his $735K Southwind home

Bill would block porn on new phones, computers unless consumers pay a tax

Latest update on Wednesday's severe weather threat

Bolton High School parents protest principal’s removal

'Bachelor' star Chris Soules charged in deadly Iowa crash

