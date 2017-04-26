Prominent Memphis attorney arrested for domestic assault

An accident involving three vehicles slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon on I-40 eastbound in Shelby County near Exit 10 in Covington Pike.More >>
Memphis police are investigating after a man was stabbed near a Mapco gas station in the 2100 block of Central Avenue.More >>
A line of strong storms is still on track to move through the Mid-South Wednesday evening bringing the threat for severe weather.More >>
A new sign for ServiceMaster has been put up in Downtown Memphis.More >>
The Tennessee Valley Authority is bringing solar power to the Bluff City.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
