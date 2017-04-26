Prominent Memphis attorney arrested for domestic assault

A prominent Memphis attorney was arrested for domestic assault Tuesday night.

Police said Duncan Ragsdale, 72, got into an argument with his girlfriend Saturday night, which led to the assault.

The victim told police the argument began because she believes Ragsdale is cheating on her with his secretary.

Police said the victim was struck by Ragsdale with an open hand slap when the argument got heated.

The victim had a red mark across her face.

Ragsdale is charged with domestic assault-bodily harm.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.