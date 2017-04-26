MPD: Woman steals banking info to pay people's MLGW, Comcast bills

A woman was arrested and accused of stealing money to pay for other people’s MLGW and Comcast bills.

Memphis Police Department said several unauthorized withdrawals totaling $50,000 were made from a SunTrust Bank account dating back to November 2014.

MPD said Liah Sojourner Gooch-Ford, 34, is responsible for making the withdrawals and paying for other people’s bills.

Ford is accused of paying two people’s Comcast bills for a total of nearly $1,500.

Police said she also paid two people’s MLGW bills for a total of roughly $3,500.

The people whose bills were paid all told police they did not know their bills were paid from stolen banking information. They said Ford would not pay their bill in full until after they gave her half of the money due in cash.

Ford is charged with 19 counts of identity theft and theft of property.

