Man charged with murder after deadly dice game

A man is in jail, charged with murder after a dice game turned fatal.

Memphis Police Department found 34-year-old Dewitt Carter lying in a breezeway at Arbors of Hickory Ridge apartments on October 10, 2016.

22-year-old Antonio Hardin was also found lying on the sidewalk win gunshot wounds.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Carter and Hardin were involved in a dice game when a fight broke out. At the time, police believed a third person was the shooter, striking both men.

Hardin was taken to the hospital and treated for his wounds, but released.

On April 25, 2017, homicide detectives called Hardin in for questioning.

Hardin denied any involvement in the shooting, and told investigators that he did not have to carry a gun because he was “stamped up” and could go anywhere in the city.

Witnesses identified Hardin as the shooter. He is charged with second-degree murder.

