Man charged with murder after deadly dice game

The Tennessee Valley Authority is bringing solar power to the Bluff City.More >>
The Tennessee Valley Authority is bringing solar power to the Bluff City.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proposed a nearly $669 million budget, but not everyone is excited about it.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proposed a nearly $669 million budget, but not everyone is excited about it.More >>
A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South on Wednesday night, bringing the threat for severe weather to the area.More >>
A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South on Wednesday night, bringing the threat for severe weather to the area.More >>
One man is being blamed for three separate cell phone store burglaries that happened overnight Monday.More >>
One man is being blamed for three separate cell phone store burglaries that happened overnight Monday.More >>
A man who pretended to be a customer before robbing a Mexican restaurant remains on the run. Immediately after the first robbery attempt, the same man tried to rob a second person who was sitting in a vehicle nearby.More >>
A man who pretended to be a customer before robbing a Mexican restaurant remains on the run. Immediately after the first robbery attempt, the same man tried to rob a second person who was sitting in a vehicle nearby.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>