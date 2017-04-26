Man caught on camera robbing Raleigh Family Dollar

Memphis Police Department released video of a man robbing Family Dollar on Coleman Road.

The robbery happened around 8:30 Monday night.

Police said a man walked up behind a customer and put a handgun to their neck, before pointing that gun at employees and demanding money.

There is no description for the man except that he was wearing all black. He ran from the store going southbound.

The video comes soon after a man was caught on camera robbing Family Dollar on Summer Avenue while another person kept watch.

It’s unclear if these two crimes are related.

If you know anything about these robberies, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

