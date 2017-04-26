Thursday at 6 a.m.: App finds lowest prices on the web

There’s a lot of apps out there that claim to help save you money on the web. However, one of the most acclaimed and blogged about apps is “Honey.” Honey is a tool that integrates itself into your web browser; such as Firefox or Chrome. The way it works is when you check out, it helps automatically apply coupon codes from around the web. That way you don’t have to go searching them down.

Honey says their browser extension is supported by thousands of websites around the internet. That means you can save money when checking out from places like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Newegg or Best Buy.

One of the best things about Honey is that it’s totally free of charge. You can find out how to install it by clicking here.

Thursday morning on WMC Action News 5, we have ANOTHER app that works with Honey to save you even more money. This app actually searches for the LOWEST prices on products from around the web. We share it with you Thursday morning on WMC Action News 5 at 6:00 a.m. But, the news starts at 4:30 a.m. We hope you join us.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.