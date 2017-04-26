Thursday at 6 a.m.: App finds lowest prices on the web

This should not come as a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention….but Alton Brown still really loves Gibson’s Donuts.More >>
This should not come as a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention….but Alton Brown still really loves Gibson’s Donuts.More >>
Memphis Police Department released video of a man robbing Family Dollar on Coleman Road.More >>
Memphis Police Department released video of a man robbing Family Dollar on Coleman Road.More >>
It was a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies after they lost 116-103 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5.More >>
It was a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies after they lost 116-103 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5.More >>
A man is in jail, charged with murder after a dice game turned fatal.More >>
A man is in jail, charged with murder after a dice game turned fatal.More >>
A woman was arrested and accused of stealing money to pay for other people’s MLGW and Comcast bills.More >>
A woman was arrested and accused of stealing money to pay for other people’s MLGW and Comcast bills.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
Surveillance video cameras captured a moment all parents fear: a girl running into a busy street.More >>
Surveillance video cameras captured a moment all parents fear: a girl running into a busy street.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>