MPD to organize sobriety checkpoints Friday

Drinking and driving don't mix! This weekend, Memphis Police Department is conducting sobriety checkpoints at two locations, Poplar Avenue near Kirby Parkway and Riverdale Road near Winchester Road.

The checkpoints will happen Friday, April 28 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

According to the department's Facebook page, "Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Officers will also target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists."



The City of Memphis Police Department recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.

If you do drink, call a cab, a friend, or Uber.

